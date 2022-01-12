5.2-magnitude Quake Hits Qinghai: CENC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 04:31 PM
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 37.69 degrees north latitude and 101.49 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.