5.2 Magnitude Quake Hits South Of Java, Indonesia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit south of Java, Indonesia at 0334 GMT on Tuesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences as having said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.10 degrees south latitude and 110.85 degrees east longitude.
