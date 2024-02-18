5.2-magnitude Quake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted South Sandwich Islands Region at 0601 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
