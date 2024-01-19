5.2-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu Islands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Vanuatu Islands at 08:49:09 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 74.6 km, was initially determined to be at 18.78 degrees south latitude and 168.80 degrees east longitude