5.2-magnitude quake hits West Papua, Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit West Papua, Indonesia at 0706 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.86 degrees south latitude and 139.39 degrees east longitude.