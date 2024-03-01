Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits West Papua, Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits West Papua, Indonesia

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit West Papua, Indonesia at 0706 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.86 degrees south latitude and 139.39 degrees east longitude.

