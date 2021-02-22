53 abducted hostages released in Nigeria

Governor of Nigeria's central-north Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello said on Sunday that the state government has managed to secure the release of all the 53 passengers abducted by gunmen on Feb. 14 at village Kundu of the state

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor of Nigeria's central-north Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello said on Sunday that the state government has managed to secure the release of all the 53 passengers abducted by gunmen on Feb. 14 at village Kundu of the state.

The incident happened three days ahead of the widely known abduction of scores of students and staffers of the Government Science College in town Kagara of the Niger State.

Addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital, the governor said that the bus passengers were released after "a series of dialogue, consultations and hard work.

" "Out of the 53 released abductees, 20 are women, 24 men and nine children," said Bello, adding that they will receive medical checkups and evaluation before reuniting with their families.

The governor also said that efforts are still ongoing to rescue the college students, who were kidnapped by a group of unidentified gunmen following an attack on the school Wednesday.