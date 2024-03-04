Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits 29 Km NNW Of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan -- USGS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan at 0622 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.90 degrees north latitude and 76.97 degrees east longitude.

