5.3-magnitude quake hits 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan at 0622 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.90 degrees north latitude and 76.97 degrees east longitude.