5.3-magnitude Quake Hits 29 Km NNW Of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan -- USGS
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan at 0622 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.90 degrees north latitude and 76.97 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand trials using hydrogen in aviation for first time5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's industrial output rises for 3rd month in January5 minutes ago
-
AI bot 'Jennifer' calling California voters for Congress hopeful15 minutes ago
-
Baez wins Chile Open title15 minutes ago
-
1st LD: China's top political advisory body starts annual session15 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time45 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search if compelling evidence found55 minutes ago
-
Delegates, not votes, unlock the gates for White House race1 hour ago
-
Slumping Girona and limp Barcelona fail to exploit Real's Liga slip1 hour ago
-
Super Tuesday, America's multi-state voting bonanza1 hour ago
-
Paris Fashion Week highlights: teddies, kids and a phone ban1 hour ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting1 hour ago