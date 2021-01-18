UrduPoint.com
5.3-magnitude Quake Hits 58 Km NNE Of Port-Olry, Vanuatu -- USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:31 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits 58 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 58 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu at 07:17:16 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 161.2 km, was initially determined to be at 14.5821 degrees south latitude and 167.3419 degrees east longitude.

The epicenter, with a depth of 161.2 km, was initially determined to be at 14.5821 degrees south latitude and 167.3419 degrees east longitude.

