5.3-magnitude quake hits 58 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 58 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu at 07:17:16 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 161.2 km, was initially determined to be at 14.5821 degrees south latitude and 167.3419 degrees east longitude.