5.3-magnitude Quake Hits 67 Km ESE Of Gorontalo, Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:34 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits 67 km ESE of Gorontalo, Indonesia

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 67 km ESE of Gorontalo, Indonesia at 05:00:32 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 196.42 km, was initially determined to be at 0.417 degrees north latitude and 123.6588 degrees east longitude.

