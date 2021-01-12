5.3-magnitude quake hits Balleny Islands region -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Balleny Islands region in the Antarctic Ocean at 1006 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Balleny Islands region in the Antarctic Ocean at 1006 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 63.1922 degrees south latitude and 171.9135 degrees east longitude.