5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 0528 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.57 degrees north latitude and 37.16 degrees west longitude.
