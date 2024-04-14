5.3-magnitude quake hits central Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 0528 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.57 degrees north latitude and 37.16 degrees west longitude.