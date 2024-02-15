5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region --
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Kermadec Islands Region at 2304 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
Palace Museum presents musical for Spring Festival holiday7 minutes ago
-
Celtics crush Nets for sixth win in a row, Curry makes history in loss17 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Port Hills suffers large wildfire17 minutes ago
-
Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon37 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher after US rebound37 minutes ago
-
China's top diplomat to visit Germany, France, Spain in coming days47 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard47 minutes ago
-
Bedingham ton sets chase of 267 for New Zealand to win second Test47 minutes ago
-
Ukraine placed under air alert after Russian bomber warning1 hour ago
-
Japan's humble 'onigiri' rice balls get image upgrade1 hour ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting2 hours ago
-
South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century2 hours ago