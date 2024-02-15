Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region --

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands Region --

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Kermadec Islands Region at 2304 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Related Topics

Earthquake German

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

14 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

14 hours ago

More Stories From World