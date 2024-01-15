5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Northern Chile -- GFZ
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Northern Chile at 0517 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 100.6 km, was initially determined to be at 22.96 degrees south latitude and 68.16 degrees west longitude.
