5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Northern Chile -- GFZ

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Northern Chile at 0517 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 100.6 km, was initially determined to be at 22.96 degrees south latitude and 68.16 degrees west longitude.

