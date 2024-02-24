Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Northwest China's Xinjiang

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:58 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.12 degrees north latitude and 78.54 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

