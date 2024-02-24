5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Northwest China's Xinjiang
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:58 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.12 degrees north latitude and 78.54 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.
Recent Stories
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
More Stories From World
-
One killed in apartment fire in Singapore24 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation24 minutes ago
-
Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant44 minutes ago
-
Ukraine army chief says 'light' will triumph over 'darkness'54 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan President Maduro pleased after meeting Turkish foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Skyrocketing cocoa prices feared to trigger chocolate shortages worldwide1 hour ago
-
Turkish foreign minister meets Venezuelan president in Caracas1 hour ago
-
U.S. private lunar lander alive after historical landing2 hours ago
-
Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha takes visitors on a journey to explore Saudi Arabia's ancient heritage o ..2 hours ago
-
Fire at residential building kills 15 in China2 hours ago
-
Gold rises as U.S. dollar weakens2 hours ago
-
Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day2 hours ago