BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:58 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.12 degrees north latitude and 78.54 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.