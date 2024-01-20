Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Loyalty Islands

Published January 20, 2024

5.3-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands --

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted southeast of Loyalty Islands at 0520 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

