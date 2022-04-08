UrduPoint.com

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Waters Off Taiwan: CENC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:06 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Pingtung County in Taiwan at 7:36 a.m. Friday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

BEIJING, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Pingtung County in Taiwan at 7:36 a.m. Friday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 21.67 degrees north latitude and 121.00 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Beijing Pingtung

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

1 minute ago
 Complaints against illegal profiteering possible t ..

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB ..

18 minutes ago
 Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 mon ..

Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 months

3 minutes ago
 1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine ..

Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine Crisis Gave Macron Election Ad ..

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.