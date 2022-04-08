5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Pingtung County in Taiwan at 7:36 a.m. Friday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 21.67 degrees north latitude and 121.00 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.