TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 5:29 p.m.

local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 60 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.