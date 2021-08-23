5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mongolia

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul early Monday, according to the country's Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul early Monday, according to the country's Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The quake occured around 74 km north of Alag-Erdene soum division of the province at 4:37 a.m. local time (2037 GMT), the institute said.

The quake was felt across the province, and there is no immediate report of damage, it added.