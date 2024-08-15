Open Menu

5.4-magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan: CENC

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Yilan County of China's Taiwan at 5:06 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.46 degrees north latitude and 121.82 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

