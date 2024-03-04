5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A 5.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Kyrgyzstan at 12:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) on Monday, the Institute of Seismology of the National academy of Sciences of the country reported.

The source of the earthquake was located 186 km from the city of Bishkek and 35 km northwest of Cholpon-Ata town in the east of the country.

In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the intensity of the earthquake was 4 in Cholpon-Ata and 3.5 in Bishkek.