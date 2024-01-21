5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 102 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 0236 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 206.5 km, was initially determined to be at 23.35 degrees south latitude and 66.67 degrees west longitude.