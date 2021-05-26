5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Tonga: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Tonga at 21:36:41 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

The epicenter, with a depth of 174.22 km, was initially determined to be at 17.5551 degrees south latitude and 174.7269 degrees west longitude.