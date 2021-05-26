UrduPoint.com
5.4-magnitude Quake Hits 144 Km NNW Of Neiafu, Tonga: USGS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Tonga: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Tonga at 21:36:41 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Tonga at 21:36:41 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 174.22 km, was initially determined to be at 17.5551 degrees south latitude and 174.7269 degrees west longitude.

