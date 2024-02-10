5.4-magnitude quake hits 2 km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 2 km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines at 05:21:30 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 12.4 km, was initially determined to be at 8.73 degrees north latitude and 125.71 degrees east longitude.