5.4-magnitude Quake Hits 2 Km NNW Of Maygatasan, Philippines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 2 km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines at 05:21:30 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Lunar New Year Eve sees over 190 million passenger trips across China7 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival TV gala audience, viewership hit record highs7 minutes ago
-
Christopher Nolan wins top directors award for 'Oppenheimer'17 minutes ago
-
China gets Olympic ticket despite loss to France in women's basketball qualifiers27 minutes ago
-
Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese vessels of 'dangerous' manoeuvres27 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's capital holds multicultural festival to mark Year of Dragon37 minutes ago
-
Death toll climbs to 35 in Tuesday's landslide in Philippines, with 77 missing37 minutes ago
-
Hail region Governor Crowns Al-Rajhi winner of 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally47 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host on Sunday 1st space debris conference with participants from over 50 countries57 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes bundles of bread in Northern Lebanon1 hour ago
-
4.7-magnitude quake rocks Japan's Noto region1 hour ago
-
Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese vessels of 'dangerous' manoeuvres1 hour ago