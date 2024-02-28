5.4-magnitude quake hits Macquarie Island region -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Macquarie Island region at 05:56:13 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 59.11 degrees south latitude and 158.74 degrees east longitude.