5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Macquarie Island Region -- USGS
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Macquarie Island region at 05:56:13 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 59.11 degrees south latitude and 158.74 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
More Stories From World
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart11 seconds ago
-
Guinea’s president names economist as new prime minister10 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister speaks with Costa Rica minister of Foreign Affairs10 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian President leaves Riyadh10 minutes ago
-
Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round20 minutes ago
-
China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development20 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart20 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly up despite tepid consumer confidence data30 minutes ago
-
1st LD: China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development30 minutes ago
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 202530 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China develops robot for cultural relics protection30 minutes ago
-
South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low30 minutes ago