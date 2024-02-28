5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Macquarie Island Region
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Macquarie Island region at 05:56:13 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the US Geological Survey as having said.
The epicenter, at a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 59.11 degrees south latitude and 158.74 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Trump reelection casts shadow over WTO meeting8 minutes ago
-
Trump reelection casts shadow over WTO meeting8 minutes ago
-
Saudi-Turkish business forum to start on Monday9 minutes ago
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 20252 hours ago
-
China Focus: China develops robot for cultural relics protection2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's rice prices forecast to continue upward trend in 20242 hours ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Cambodia elected as Asia's leading cultural destination by World Travel Awards2 hours ago
-
China's 2nd homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by 20262 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks snap winning streak as investors take profits2 hours ago
-
Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round2 hours ago
-
China sees improved living environment in rural areas2 hours ago