5.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Mariana Islands
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Mariana Islands at 1510 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
