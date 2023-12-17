Open Menu

5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Mariana Islands --

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

5.4-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands --

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Mariana Islands at 2016 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

