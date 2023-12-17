- Home
5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Mariana Islands --
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Mariana Islands at 2016 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
