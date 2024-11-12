5.4-magnitude quake hits Northern Molucca Sea -- GFZ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Northern Molucca Sea at 0924 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.52 degrees north latitude and 126.20 degrees east longitude.