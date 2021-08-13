UrduPoint.com

5.4-magnitude Quake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region -- USGS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 23:50 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 58.3652 degrees south latitude and 24.2885 degrees west longitude.

