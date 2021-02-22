UrduPoint.com
5.4-magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Loyalty Islands -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:25 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 05:17:34 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 05:17:34 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.9324 degrees south latitude and 172.981 degrees east longitude

