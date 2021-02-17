UrduPoint.com
55 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:37 PM

55 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Wednesday.

There were 557 confirmed cases still being treated, including 10 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 84,602 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.

