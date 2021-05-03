5.5-magnitude quake hits 154 km N of Ishigaki, Japan -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 154 km N of Ishigaki, Japan at 05:07:29 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 154 km N of Ishigaki, Japan at 05:07:29 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 189.23 km, was initially determined to be at 25.7309 degrees north latitude and 123.9688 degrees east longitude.