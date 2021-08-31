5.5-magnitude quake hits 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji at 10:04:54 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji at 10:04:54 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 558.81 km, was initially determined to be at 18.1185 degrees south latitude and 178.2165 degrees west longitude.