UrduPoint.com

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits 261 Km E Of Levuka, Fiji -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:05 PM

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji at 10:04:54 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 558.81 km, was initially determined to be at 18.1185 degrees south latitude and 178.2165 degrees west longitude.

