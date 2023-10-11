Open Menu

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Balleny Islands Region -- GFZ

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Balleny Islands Region at 0354 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

