- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Balleny Islands Region -- GFZ
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Balleny Islands Region at 0354 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art's role in societal trans ..
PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023
Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter
PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka
3 killed, 3 injured in accident
CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi
Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..
Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka
Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..
More Stories From World
-
Clean car discount driving New Zealand's electric vehicle uptake1 minute ago
-
Amid hay fever challenges, Japan to cut down cedar forests near major cities1 minute ago
-
Seven and hell: Pakistan's losing World Cup record against India1 minute ago
-
Australia's national carrier Qantas reveals major shakeup on board1 minute ago
-
China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week11 minutes ago
-
Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities changing New Zealand's climate12 minutes ago
-
New police units, but same charges of human rights abuses in Venezuela1 hour ago
-
3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held from Oct 17-181 hour ago
-
Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico1 hour ago
-
Star witness at US crypto trial says Bankman-Fried ordered fraud1 hour ago
-
The village at the end of the world1 hour ago
-
S.Africa files appeal to avoid Rugby World Cup flag ban1 hour ago