5.5-magnitude quake hits Fiji region -- USGS

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Fiji region at 03:47 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 517.04 km, was initially determined to be at 18.3851 degrees south latitude and 177.8996 degrees west longitude.