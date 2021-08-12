UrduPoint.com

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Region -- USGS

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:05 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Fiji region at 03:47 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Fiji region at 03:47 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 517.04 km, was initially determined to be at 18.3851 degrees south latitude and 177.8996 degrees west longitude.

