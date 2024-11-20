5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Hokkaido, Japan Region: GFZ
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Hokkaido, Japan region at 0640 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 41.01 degrees north latitude and 141.28 degrees east longitude.
