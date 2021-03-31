UrduPoint.com
5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Northern Mongolia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:56 PM

5.5-magnitude quake hits northern Mongolia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul on Wednesday morning, according to the country's Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul on Wednesday morning, according to the country's Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The quake occurred about 37 km west of Khankh, a soum or district of the province, around 8:01 a.

m. local time (0001 GMT), the institute said in a statement.

The agency added that the quake was felt across the province, but no damage has been reported.

Several earthquakes above a magnitude of 5 have struck the country this year, including a 6.5-magnitude quake that hit Khankh in January.

