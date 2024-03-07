BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 6:06 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 33.58 degrees north latitude and 93.01 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.