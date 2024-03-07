5.5-magnitude Quake Hits NW China's Qinghai
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 6:06 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 33.58 degrees north latitude and 93.01 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
More Stories From World
-
Cotton futures close higherfew seconds
-
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD3 seconds ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months5 seconds ago
-
EU conservatives set to back von der Leyen for second term10 minutes ago
-
Spain's Mango clothing chain ramps up global expansion10 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's domestic gold prices set new record10 minutes ago
-
International textile trade fair being held in Bangladesh's Dhaka10 minutes ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Costa Rica10 minutes ago
-
New York Police holds Pakistani heritage month; Masood Khan says it reflects growing US-Pak ties10 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.27 pct lower10 minutes ago
-
Mediators struggle as Gaza war enters sixth month20 minutes ago
-
Crowds of Navalny mourners show dissent alive in Putin's Russia20 minutes ago