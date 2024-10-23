5.5-magnitude Quake Hits South Of The Fiji Islands -- USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 1545 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 459.1 km, was initially determined to be at 23.93 degrees south latitude and 179.58 degrees west longitude.
