5.5-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 1545 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 459.1 km, was initially determined to be at 23.93 degrees south latitude and 179.58 degrees west longitude.