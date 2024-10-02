5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING OCT 2 (Xinhua/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 0109 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 46.83 degrees south latitude and 10.54 degrees west longitude.