5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING OCT 2 (Xinhua/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 0109 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 46.83 degrees south latitude and 10.54 degrees west longitude.
