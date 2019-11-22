UrduPoint.com
55 Seized For Smuggling Drugs In Goangdong

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:57 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Police in south China's Guangdong Province busted a cross-border drug gang and seized 56 suspects, the provincial public security department said on Thursday.

The gang caught the attention of police in the city of Maoming back in December 2018.

An investigation revealed that the gang had been trafficking drugs from Myanmar and dealing drugs in Guangdong, Yunnan, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guizhou provinces.

The suspects were caught in different locations from May to the end of July. About 15.9 kg of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and magu, a stimulant composed of methamphetamine and caffeine, were confiscated by police, together with over 50 kg of drug-producing materials. Further investigation into the case is underway.

