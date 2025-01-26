Open Menu

56 Bodies Found In Unmarked Mass Graves In Mexico: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:50 AM

56 bodies found in unmarked mass graves in Mexico: prosecutors

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Fifty-six bodies have been discovered in unmarked mass graves in northern Mexico, not far from the border with the United States, local prosecutors said Saturday in a statement.

The remains were exhumed earlier this week in Chihuahua state -- a hive of drug-related crime and weapons trafficking -- in a military-aided operation that lasted several days, the statement said.

Prosecutors gave no details about the possible identities of the victims.

The remains included some bodies, some complete skeletons and other partial remains, as well as clothing and bullet casings.

They have been sent to a forensics lab to determine the time and cause of death, with hopes that the victims can be identified, prosecutors said.

The bodies were exhumed in an area known as "El Willy," controlled by a criminal organization called La Linea -- one of the armed branches of the Ciudad Juarez cartel active on the border, according to local media.

Chihuahua state lies along a drug and migrant trafficking route to the United States.

Last month, at least 12 bodies were found in several graves about two hours from Ciudad Juarez, which lies across the border from El Paso, Texas.

More than 450,000 people have been murdered countrywide since Mexico launched a major offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

Recent Stories

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

22 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

4 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

5 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

5 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World