5.6-magnitude Earthquake Hits Tonga
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the South Pacific islands of Tonga on Tuesday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck 50 kilometers west of Houma at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties or damages have been reported so far.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..6 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day6 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise6 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins16 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host the 2025 fire and rescue World Championship26 minutes ago
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media56 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water56 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children56 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines56 minutes ago