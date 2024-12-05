5.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Haftkel in Iran’s western Khuzestan province early Thursday, according to Tehran University’s seismology center.

The quake, recorded at 07.32 a.m. local time (0402GMT), occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles).

Following the earthquake, two aftershocks of magnitude 4.9 and 5 were recorded in the region, according to the US Geological Survey data.

The aftershocks occurred at 0423 and 0538 GMT, both at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage to buildings.