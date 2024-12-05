Open Menu

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Haftkel in Iran’s western Khuzestan province early Thursday, according to Tehran University’s seismology center.

The quake, recorded at 07.32 a.m. local time (0402GMT), occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles).

Following the earthquake, two aftershocks of magnitude 4.9 and 5 were recorded in the region, according to the US Geological Survey data.

The aftershocks occurred at 0423 and 0538 GMT, both at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage to buildings.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran Tehran

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

14 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From World