5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan: USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan at 06:04:53 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan at 06:04:53 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.4051 degrees north latitude and 141.6684 degrees east longitude.