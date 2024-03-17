5.6-magnitude Quake Hits 50 Km Southwest Of Jiquilillo, Nicaragua
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 50 km southwest of Jiquilillo, Nicaragua at 0044 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
