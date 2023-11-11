Open Menu

5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Banda Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

5.6-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Banda Sea at 0641 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Related Topics

Earthquake German

Recent Stories

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

7 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

1 hour ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

14 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

14 hours ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

14 hours ago

More Stories From World