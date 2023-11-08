- Home
5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Kuril Islands
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Kuril Islands at 0816 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
