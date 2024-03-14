5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region -- GFZ
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted northwestern Balkan region at 0306 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.96 degrees north latitude and 18.67 degrees east longitude.
